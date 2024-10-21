Open in App
    Getting from Los Angeles to 2 major European cities just got easier

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiyvM_0wFwyNjB00

    Adventurous SoCal residents looking to hop across the pond this summer can do so with ease thanks to one new and one reintroduced nonstop route from a relatively new low-cost airline.

    Norse Atlantic Airways , founded in March 2021, made its maiden flight from Oslo to New York in June 2022, and since then, has expanded to include more major European and American cities to make transatlantic travel easier than ever.

    Included in the rapid expansion is Los Angeles, and beginning in 2025, Angelenos can fly direct from LAX to Rome (FCO) and Oslo (OSL).

    The LAX-FCO route will operate three times per week starting May 22, 2025, Norse Atlantic Airways officials said Monday.

    “We are proud to introduce this exciting new route connecting Los Angeles and Rome, two of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Norse Atlantic Airways founder and CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen. “Our passengers will have the opportunity to explore the deep history of Rome, all while enjoying our affordable and comfortable flights.”

    One-way fares between L.A. and Rome start at $199.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ899_0wFwyNjB00
    The Norse Atlantic Airways aircraft “Dartmoor” as seen in an undated photo. (Norse Atlantic Airways)

    Making its return for the third straight year is Norse Atlantic’s Los Angeles-Oslo summer route, which according to airline officials, has become a favorite among their travelers.

    Operating up to three times per week, this flight will be available starting May 23, 2025, until Sept. 26, 2025. One-way fares start at $240.

    Every plane in Norse Atlantic Airways’ fleet is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and all travelers who book an economy light class ticket will now be able to bring a carry-on bag with them in addition to their personal item, as long as they book directly with the airline.

    Those looking to get away sooner can book a flight from LAX to London or Paris this month, according to the airline’s “Where We Fly” page .

    Aside from LAX, Norse Atlantic Airways also flies into four other American airports: Las Vegas, Miami, New York (JFK) and Orlando.

    Their international destinations include Athens, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris and Rome in Europe; in addition, the airline also flies to Bangkok, Thailand and Cape Town, South Africa.

    More information can be found by going to the Norse Atlantic Airways website .

