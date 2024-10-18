Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    High-tech crosswalk placed at Los Angeles intersection where hit-and-run crash took teen’s leg

    By Tony Kurzweil,

    2 days ago

    A Los Angeles intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash last year and that Boyle Heights residents have said is known to be dangerous is getting a new high-tech crossing light Friday.

    Joshua Mora, who was in the eighth grade when he was struck by a motorcyclist in March of 2023, is expected to attend Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony being held where the crash occurred at Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue.

    Mora was left with life-altering injuries and lost his leg as a result of the crash but will be on hand with his family to share his story of recovery and to unveil a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) pedestrian light at the intersection.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYiDo_0wCPNMMz00
      Joshua Mora is seen in an image posted to a GoFundMe page.

    The $250,000 project is funded by the Department of Transportation and Bureau of Street Services.

    “The new HAWK pedestrian light is more than just a piece of infrastructure; it’s a lifeline for the families, students, and elders who cross these streets every day,” according to a statement issued by Councilmember Kevin De Leon’s office.

    Locals have complained for some time about the intersection, which previously had no signal lights or visible traffic signs.

    The motorcyclist, identified by police as 29-year-old Erwin Majano of Banning, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

    A GoFundMe page was set up following the crash to help pay Mora’s medical expenses.

    “We wanted your support in helping him towards recovery and possibly towards a Prosthetic leg,” the post read.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    bart
    2d ago
    California will be turning into a red state soon!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vehicle crashes onto Southern California high school track during youth soccer game
    KTLA5 hours ago
    Burglars drop stolen safe, lead authorities on high-speed chase across 2 counties
    KTLA9 hours ago
    Teens charged with follow-home robbery, shooting man in head in West L.A.
    KTLA2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    L.A. man gets 16 years in fatal shooting of Long Beach teen
    KTLA2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
    KTLA6 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    KTLA21 hours ago
    Simon Cowell feels ’empty’ after the passing of Liam Payne
    KTLA2 days ago
    Arrest warrant issued for Ex-LAPD officer in killing of unarmed homeless man
    KTLA3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Lawsuit alleges teen was racially harassed for years at prestigious Southern California private school
    KTLA1 day ago
    Loved ones searching for missing Los Angeles County teen
    KTLA1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    KTLA1 day ago
    Poll suggests majority of Californians have considered leaving
    KTLA1 day ago
    Disturbing video shows road rage suspect fatally shooting man on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles
    KTLA8 days ago
    L.A. hospital asking for public’s help to identify patient
    KTLA1 day ago
    Suspect arrested in connection with September killing of Riverside County man
    KTLA10 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    KTLA1 day ago
    Police searching for suspect who stabbed homeless man in Santa Monica
    KTLA2 days ago
    Man found stabbed to death underneath 405 Freeway in Long Beach
    KTLA2 days ago
    Pepperdine students honored 1 year after tragic, deadly PCH crash
    KTLA2 days ago
    2 suspects arrested after Lucerne Valley Market parking lot shooting
    KTLA22 hours ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star, dies at 93
    KTLA2 days ago
    Victim dies after being run over by DUI suspect on Santa Monica beach
    KTLA2 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    KTLA1 day ago
    Saturday SpaceX launch could produce sonic booms across Southern California
    KTLA1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    P-22 Festival honors cat’s legacy and wildlife conservation efforts in Los Angeles
    KTLA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy