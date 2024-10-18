High-tech crosswalk placed at Los Angeles intersection where hit-and-run crash took teen’s leg

A Los Angeles intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash last year and that Boyle Heights residents have said is known to be dangerous is getting a new high-tech crossing light Friday.

Joshua Mora, who was in the eighth grade when he was struck by a motorcyclist in March of 2023, is expected to attend Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony being held where the crash occurred at Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue.

Mora was left with life-altering injuries and lost his leg as a result of the crash but will be on hand with his family to share his story of recovery and to unveil a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) pedestrian light at the intersection.

Joshua Mora is seen in an image posted to a GoFundMe page.

The $250,000 project is funded by the Department of Transportation and Bureau of Street Services.

“The new HAWK pedestrian light is more than just a piece of infrastructure; it’s a lifeline for the families, students, and elders who cross these streets every day,” according to a statement issued by Councilmember Kevin De Leon’s office.

Locals have complained for some time about the intersection, which previously had no signal lights or visible traffic signs.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 29-year-old Erwin Majano of Banning, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

A GoFundMe page was set up following the crash to help pay Mora’s medical expenses.

“We wanted your support in helping him towards recovery and possibly towards a Prosthetic leg,” the post read.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.