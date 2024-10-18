KTLA
Victim dies after being run over by DUI suspect on Santa Monica beach
By Tony KurzweilCarlos Herrera,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Mike Ash
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
Mississippi News Group19 days ago
KTLA1 day ago
Mississippi News Group5 days ago
KTLA21 hours ago
KTLA2 days ago
fugitive.com11 hours ago
Bryce Gruber12 days ago
KTLA2 days ago
KTLA3 hours ago
Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.