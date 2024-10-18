Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398UzO_0wBz6Y0k00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBz6Y0k00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBz6Y0k00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    KTLA19 hours ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    KTLA2 hours ago
    Teens charged with follow-home robbery, shooting man in head in West L.A.
    KTLA1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    KTLA2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff3 days ago
    Simon Cowell feels ’empty’ after the passing of Liam Payne
    KTLA1 day ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    KTLA14 hours ago
    Smash-and-grab burglar steals thousands of dollars worth of items from Long Beach shop
    KTLA9 hours ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    KTLA2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    KTLA22 hours ago
    ‘Olympic athlete turned drug lord’ among those charged with 4 murders, drug trafficking: DOJ
    KTLA2 days ago
    Big Game Bound: Can Payton’s hot streak continue?
    KTLA2 days ago
    NOAA releases winter weather outlook: What Southern California can expect
    KTLA2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks down in tears over Taylor Swift fan backlash after Angel Reese podcast interview
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist6 days ago
    Loved ones searching for missing Los Angeles County teen
    KTLA14 hours ago
    L.A. man gets 16 years in fatal shooting of Long Beach teen
    KTLA1 day ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    KTLA1 day ago
    Upland K9 named Petey assists in DUI, narcotics arrest
    KTLA1 day ago
    Victim dies after being run over by DUI suspect on Santa Monica beach
    KTLA2 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    Saturday SpaceX launch could produce sonic booms across Southern California
    KTLA1 day ago
    7-year-old boy found shot to death in Lancaster home
    KTLA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy