    2 LAPD officers hurt in crash while trying to apprehend carjacking suspect

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGAEE_0w98LBj800

    Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured while trying to apprehend a grand theft auto suspect in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood overnight, police say.

    A department spokesperson told KTLA that officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 7th and Flower Streets in downtown L.A. around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    According to the LAPD, the suspect is wanted for an armed carjacking that occurred Sunday.

    The suspect did not stop when police tried to pull them over, and a pursuit was initiated which only lasted several blocks and ended at 7 th Street and Union Avenue in a crash with an LAPD squad car, authorities said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rww9w_0w98LBj800
    Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured while trying to apprehend a grand theft auto suspect in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood on Oct. 16, 2024, police say. (KTLA)

    The two officers involved in the crash were hospitalized with minor injuries and are in stable condition.

    After the collision, the suspect fled the area. Police couldn’t provide a description but stated that the suspect vehicle was a gray Lexus IS 300 with paper license plates.

    No further information was immediately disclosed.

    Video from the scene captured by KTLA photojournalist Dan Lunsford showed the damaged squad car partially on the sidewalk.

    KTLA 5 traffic reporter Ginger Chan said shortly before 6:20 a.m. that the scene at 7th and Union will remain active “for some time” and that drivers should take an alternate route if they have to go through the area.

    Alexis Lewis and Dan Lunsford contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

