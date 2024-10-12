Los Angeles Dodgers announce starting pitcher for NLCS Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on spectacular pitching to escape the NL Division Series in five games against the San Diego Padres, and it’s nearly time to see if those performances will carry over into the NL Championship Series.

In an attempt to keep up the momentum with a trip to the World Series on the line, the Boys in Blue will turn to Jack Flaherty in Game 1 against the New York Mets. The 28-year-old right hander was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers at the end of July and posted a solid 3.58 ERA for L.A. in 10 regular season starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Flaherty, an L.A. native, was on the mound for Game 2 of the NLDS, where he struggled. He let in 4 earned runs in 5.1 innings in a 10-2 loss.

He’ll go against the Mets’ Japanese ace Kodai Senga, who is a bit of a wild card in terms of predictability. He pitched just one game in the regular season due to a shoulder injury, but made a return in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In that outing he lasted just two innings, striking out three and giving up a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber.

So it’s a small sample size for the Dodgers’ monster lineup to go against on Sunday. First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 5:15 p.m. local time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.