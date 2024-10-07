Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    Man re-convicted in 1988 rape, murder of woman in Pasadena

    By Travis Schlepp,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm0qP_0vxzSqgy00

    A man whose previous conviction had been tossed out by a U.S. District Court judge has been found guilty in his retrial for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in Pasadena in 1988.

    Ronald Anthony Jones, 54, was found guilty by a jury Monday in the brutal killing of 26-year-old Lois Haro.

    On Oct. 18, 1988, Jones, who was 18 at the time, and his accomplice, George Marvin Trone, were at a Pasadena shopping mall when they spotted Haro and followed her to her parked car.

    The two men held her at gunpoint and forced her into her car where they took her to a remote area in Pasadena where they raped and ultimately killed her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

    Haro, according to the Los Angeles Times , was shopping for baby gifts when she was kidnapped by the men.

    In 1991, Jones was convicted of murder and other charges and was sentenced to death, but in 2021, the United States District Court reversed the decision. The original trial was found to have issues with the jury selection process, including the exclusion of potential jurors based on their race, ethnicity or other “protected characteristics.”

    In 2023, Jones’ DNA was identified on the victim’s clothing and on evidence in the sexual assault kit, officials said.

    Decades later, Jones was sent to trial again, this time being found guilty of first-degree murder, four special circumstances and an enhancement for using a firearm during the crime.

    He had previously admitted to the kidnapping, robbery and rape of Haro, but denied being the gunman responsible for taking her life.

    Jones is due back in a downtown L.A. courtroom on Oct. 22 to face his sentence, which is expected to be life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had previously been sentenced to death, but California has enacted a moratorium on executions in the state, the last having taken place in 2006.

    His accomplice, Trone, pleaded guilty in the case in 1991 and was convicted of the robbery, kidnapping and killing of Haro. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole the following year.

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday’s verdict was a “crucial step in bringing closure to a case that has weighed heavily on the hearts of her loved ones and our community for more than three decades.”

    Gascón said the case was “incredibly difficult and complex” due to the reversal of the previous conviction. He thanks the prosecutors assigned to the case and the jury who chose to convict Jones for “ensuring that the person responsible for this heinous crime has been held accountable.”

    The murder of Lois Haro was investigated by the Pasadena Police Department. She is buried at Forest Lawn in Covina.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Lorenzo
    1d ago
    🗑 🚮 🗑 🚮 🗑 🚮 🗑 🚮 🗑 🚮 🗑 🚮 trying to make it get back to society.
    Guest
    1d ago
    Fuck that puto jones, he needs to stay locked up till he dies in prison ‼️‼️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    KTLA5 days ago
    Condemned inmate transferred from Southern California found dead in cell
    KTLA5 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed of luxury watch at Southern California racetrack
    KTLA1 day ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Man guilty in death of 7-month-old son in South Pasadena
    KTLA5 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Purple Whoppers are coming to Burger King for a limited time
    KTLA2 days ago
    If you bought this ice cream, you could be eligible for a payout
    KTLA2 days ago
    $120K seized from Southern California man and woman smoking narcotics in car
    KTLA1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Al Pacino's girlfriend, 29, leaves Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont with Bill Maher
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Police at UCLA investigating after reports of students drugged at frat parties
    KTLA21 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today43 minutes ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    KTLA3 days ago
    Police in Orange County release photos of 7-Eleven flash-mob robbery suspects
    KTLA17 hours ago
    Baby dies after being bitten by dog in Torrance
    KTLA4 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    LAPD officer charged with assaulting suspect during 2023 domestic violence call
    KTLA1 day ago
    Hundreds attend emotional October 7 Memorials in Los Angeles
    KTLA2 days ago
    Man found stabbed to death in Orange County; suspect at large
    KTLA3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Firefighter falls through floor while battling blaze in abandoned Hollywood apartment
    KTLA1 day ago
    2025 Met Gala theme revealed; LeBron James among co-chairs
    KTLA3 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Police investigating another hidden camera found in bushes outside Southern California home
    KTLA1 day ago
    U.S. Postal Service announces recommended 2024 holiday shipping dates
    KTLA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy