Purple Whoppers are coming to Burger King for a limited time

Burger King is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios to release a new menu inspired by The Addams Family.

The Addams Family Menu includes four items that will be inspired by an Addams family member, according to the burger chain.

Here’s what the new menu includes:

Wednesday’s Whopper: A flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions, all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

Thing’s Rings: Burger King’s signature onion rings served in themed packaging of The Addams Family’s beloved but mysterious one-handed helper.

Gomez’s Churro Fries : Fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce.

Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake: Creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

Kids meals at Burger King, known as King Jr. Meals, will also receive Addams Family-themed toys for a limited time to celebrate the new partnership. The new menu items will be available nationwide at participating Burger King locations beginning on Oct. 10

