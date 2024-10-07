Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    Purple Whoppers are coming to Burger King for a limited time

    By Iman Palm,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaN6C_0vxtbWd900

    Burger King is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios to release a new menu inspired by The Addams Family.

    The Addams Family Menu includes four items that will be inspired by an Addams family member, according to the burger chain.

    Krispy Kreme unveils Ghostbusters doughnut collection

    Here’s what the new menu includes:

    Wednesday’s Whopper: A flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions, all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

    Thing’s Rings: Burger King’s signature onion rings served in themed packaging of The Addams Family’s beloved but mysterious one-handed helper.

    Gomez’s Churro Fries : Fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce.

    Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake: Creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

    Kids meals at Burger King, known as King Jr. Meals, will also receive Addams Family-themed toys for a limited time to celebrate the new partnership. The new menu items will be available nationwide at participating Burger King locations beginning on Oct. 10

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed of luxury watch at Southern California racetrack
    KTLA1 day ago
    In-N-Out Burger’s owner to rock out against opioid abuse
    KTLA21 hours ago
    $120K seized from Southern California man and woman smoking narcotics in car
    KTLA1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen56 minutes ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    ‘Dirty soda’: Regularly consuming the trendy drink is ‘risky,’ dietitian says
    KTLA4 days ago
    If you bought this ice cream, you could be eligible for a payout
    KTLA1 day ago
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    KTLA3 days ago
    Chipotle announces the return of its ‘Boorito’ promotion
    KTLA22 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Firefighter falls through floor while battling blaze in abandoned Hollywood apartment
    KTLA1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Woman, 87, disappears from care facility in Los Angeles’ Westside area
    KTLA2 days ago
    Downtown Disney Lego Store to get ‘refreshed space’
    KTLA19 hours ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    KTLA3 days ago
    A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river
    The Independent23 hours ago
    4-vehicle crash kills motorcyclist in Gardena
    KTLA2 days ago
    Nation’s largest water utility pauses billing amid cyberattack
    KTLA1 day ago
    New Social Security payments that rise each month by $50
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Police in Orange County release photos of 7-Eleven flash-mob robbery suspects
    KTLA14 hours ago
    Disneyland guests still frustrated with updated Disability Access Service program
    KTLA1 day ago
    Join NASCAR and Nexstar in supporting hurricane recovery
    KTLA1 day ago
    Drug trafficker tries to smuggle fentanyl in carne asada: CHP
    KTLA20 hours ago
    Southern California hospital seeks help identifying injured patients
    KTLA4 days ago
    Hundreds attend emotional October 7 Memorials in Los Angeles
    KTLA2 days ago
    Man guilty in death of 7-month-old son in South Pasadena
    KTLAlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy