    12 unlicensed contractors busted in Southern California sting operation

    By Travis Schlepp,

    1 days ago

    A two-day undercover operation in Riverside County resulted in 12 unlicensed contractors being cited, facing hefty fines and possibly jail time.

    Officials said the unlicensed contractors were asked to submit bids for various construction projects that included landscaping, painting and/or masonry work.

    According to California law, an unlicensed contractor cannot bid or work on any project that costs more than $500, including materials and labor.

    Of the unlicensed contractors who were asked to submit bids, all 12 provided estimates that far exceeded that state limit, ranging from $2,300 to $32,000 for the proposed projects.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qs9EL_0vxsylk600
    Photo shared by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office shows an unlicensed contractor being detained during a two-day sting operation on Sept. 24-25, 2024.

    The 12 offenders were all given notices to appear in court to face misdemeanor charges for engaging in illegal contracting activities.

    Penalties for those violations include fines up to $15,000 and up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders receive mandatory 90-day jail sentences and possible fines of $5,000 or 20% of the contract price.

    Six of the unlicensed contractors also allegedly requested down payments which exceeded the legal limit of $1,000 or 10% of the total project cost, officials said. Penalties for those misdemeanor charges include possible $5,000 fines and additional jail time.

    The sting operation was conducted in Menifee on Sept. 24-25, with local police assisting the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California license board’s investigative team.

    Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the D.A.’s Office Consumer Fraud Unit. Anyone with information about suspected illegal unlicensed contracting activities can call the Contractor’s State License Board online or by calling 1-800-321-2752.

    Officials for the D.A.’s Office said sting operations like this are meant to crackdown on illegal contracting rings and “hold violators accountable.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Comments / 212
    Lotus Indaglow
    1h ago
    Good!
    Janet Hunton
    2h ago
    Maybe side jobs for those who just need someone less expensive
