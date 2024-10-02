Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    NASCAR drivers face uncertainty heading into Talladega

    By Jordan Connell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9Yts_0vrJKwrE00

    (NEXSTAR) – The YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Drivers will include defending series champion Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, among others.

    Blaney told Nexstar Media he doesn’t think anyone has an advantage or disadvantage heading into the race.

    “It’s just how you perform in those races, how you position yourself. You hope to control your fate as much as you can on the speedway at Talladega,” Blaney said. “It’s a funky round but same for everybody.”

    Reddick, who won the spring race in April, said his focus has been on getting top five or top ten and scoring a lot of points.

    “If we do those things here, it will put us in a position where we’re not overly stressed going into Talladega,” he said. “Anytime you go speedway racing so much can happen in such a short amount of time that you’re just kind of on the edge of your seat, if you will.”

    The race will take place Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway at 2pm ET.

    You can watch the full interviews with Blaney and Reddick, as well as Cup Series playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the above video.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How to watch NASCAR and Xfinity races at Talladega
    KTLA9 hours ago
    Chastain passes Truex on late restart to win NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway
    KTLA5 days ago
    Earth’s 2nd moon has arrived: What you need to know
    KTLA1 day ago
    NASCAR star makes emotional announcement
    AL.com2 days ago
    Friday schedule for NASCAR at Talladega
    NBC Sports22 hours ago
    Hendrick Motorsports Prepares for Exciting Talladega Showdown
    bvmsports.com2 days ago
    Denny Hamlin has fiery response to NASCAR changes ahead of Talladega
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    NASCAR driver to show off ‘Talladega Nights’ car at Alabama event
    KTLA1 day ago
    Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega playoff race
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Who won the VP debate? Here's what polls say
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Frank Fritz, Star of American Pickers, Dies at 60
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    Infrared drone finds Southern California prowling suspect ‘within seconds’
    KTLA13 hours ago
    Michael Jordan’s team and another sue NASCAR over revenue sharing model
    KTLA2 days ago
    Condemned inmate transferred from Southern California found dead in cell
    KTLA1 day ago
    Nearly 1 million fentanyl pills seized in traffic stops on Southern California freeway
    KTLA6 hours ago
    McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac is coming to the U.S.
    KTLA1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    CHRISTIE: With Lawsuit in Place, The Times They Are A-Changin' in NASCAR
    Racing America On SI2 days ago
    Californians think this is the unofficial boundary between Northern and Southern California
    KTLA2 days ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com7 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    KTLA1 day ago
    How to Watch YellaWood 500 2024: The Must-Know Details for Every NASCAR Fan
    slicksandsticks.com1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Here’s where SoFi ranks among NFL’s best (and worst) stadiums
    KTLA16 hours ago
    Fans Can't Stop Laughing at 'the Shade' Wendy's Just Threw at McDonald's: 'Wendy Could Be a Real Housewife'
    Parade6 days ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    KTLA3 days ago
    Vons chain must pay nearly $4 million for false advertising: LADA
    KTLA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy