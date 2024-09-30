Shooting leaves pro boxer dead in South Los Angeles

Authorities are looking for the gunmen and motive behind a shooting that left a professional boxer dead on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 87 th Street at about 4:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as Mylik Birdsong , was standing outside a vehicle with his girlfriend inside when another vehicle approached.

“A dark-colored SUV drove by westbound on 87 th and shot at the victim,” an LAPD spokesperson told KTLA 5 News. “The victim then ran towards his residence [when] two suspects from the vehicle started chasing him while shooting at him.”

Mylik “King Mylik” Birdsong as seen in a photo posted to his Instagram page. (IG/@kingmylik_theboxer)

Birdsong fell to the ground in the driveway, the spokesperson said. First responders arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he had suffered seven gunshot wounds to the torso. The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored SUV, LAPD said.

Birdsong , 31, was a professional boxer known as “King Mylik.” He had a record of 15-1-1 with 10 knock-outs and was the reigning World Boxing Foundation International Welterweight champion.

The L.A. native’s next scheduled fight was set for Oct. 26 against Gor Yeritsyan at the Commerce Casino.

