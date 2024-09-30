Open in App
    Shooting leaves pro boxer dead in South Los Angeles

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwrhX_0vok9aJQ00

    Authorities are looking for the gunmen and motive behind a shooting that left a professional boxer dead on Sunday afternoon.

    The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 87 th Street at about 4:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as Mylik Birdsong , was standing outside a vehicle with his girlfriend inside when another vehicle approached.

    “A dark-colored SUV drove by westbound on 87 th and shot at the victim,” an LAPD spokesperson told KTLA 5 News.  “The victim then ran towards his residence [when] two suspects from the vehicle started chasing him while shooting at him.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E8Jk_0vok9aJQ00
      Mylik “King Mylik” Birdsong as seen in a photo posted to his Instagram page. (IG/@kingmylik_theboxer)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fv09U_0vok9aJQ00
      Mylik “King Mylik” Birdsong as seen in a photo posted to his Instagram page. (IG/@kingmylik_theboxer)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kWZf_0vok9aJQ00
      Mylik “King Mylik” Birdsong as seen in a photo posted to his Instagram page. (IG/@kingmylik_theboxer)

    Birdsong fell to the ground in the driveway, the spokesperson said. First responders arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police said he had suffered seven gunshot wounds to the torso. The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored SUV, LAPD said.

    Birdsong , 31, was a professional boxer known as “King Mylik.” He had a record of 15-1-1 with 10 knock-outs and was the reigning World Boxing Foundation International Welterweight champion.

    The L.A. native’s next scheduled fight was set for Oct. 26 against Gor Yeritsyan at the Commerce Casino.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

