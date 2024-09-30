Open in App
    The Prime Time Emmy Winners for Costume Design – Part Two

    By Photographer, Editor, &amp; Co-Producer Bob KeetReporter &amp; ProducerGayle Anderson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rd1p4_0voccdtZ00

    As September comes to a close, this month’s Prime Time Emmy winners are still celebrating their Emmy victories, among the names and the faces of the people most of us don’t know. Gayle Anderson wraps up her special report on the award-winning costume designers responsible for the television wardrobe that inspires our fashion choices.

    We learn from the “King of Fashion” and Red-Carpet Host Nick Verreos about the talented Emmy winners WE DID NOT SEE ON TELEVISION during the Sunday night Emmy Awards. They are the winners of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024. Their show was broadcast live Saturday, September 14 th , 2024, at 5pm/8pmPT on FXX and streamed on Hulu. This event specifically honored the achievements in television categories such as programs, performance, animation, art direction, casting, choreography, costume designer, hair and makeup.

    Nick has the incredible details about why the winners won in each of Prime Time Creative Arts Emmy Awards five categories. To learn more about the winners of the Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners, check out Nick Verreos on social media :

    Instagram: nickverreos, nikolakidesign, Linktr.ee/nickverreos & nickverreos.com

    To learn more about International Silks & Woolens, the place where award winning costume designers shop, check out:

    International Silks & Woolens Fabric Store

    8347 Beverly Boulevard

    Los Angeles, CA 90048

    323 653 6453

    intlsilk.com

    Instagram: internationalsilks

    Email: isw@intlsilk.com

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

