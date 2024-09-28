Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTLA

    Officials identify second student from Southern California school to die by suicide this month

    By Austin Turner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3T2F_0vnDl6EU00

    Officials overnight identified the teenager who tragically died by suicide on a Southern California bridge on Thursday, the second student from the same high school to do so in a two-week span.

    Shirin Connor Furutan, 17, died on the 210-Freeway at the Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga overpass early Thursday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department . He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1:30 a.m.

    Furutan’s death took place near the same overpass where Emily Gold , also 17, was found dead on Sept. 13. Both teens were students at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

    “We can’t begin to express the depth of our grief over the heartbreaking loss of another student from Los Osos High School,” a portion of a statement by Chaffey Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mathew Holton stated Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go to the families and friends of both students lost in recent weeks. We stand united in supporting our community through this difficult time.”

    Officials have not yet drawn a connection between the two deaths, although they took place in the same area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA7H9_0vnDl6EU00
    Emily Gold is seen in an image posted to a GoFundMe page.

    According to an online obituary , Furutan was born in Trencin, Slovakia. Rather than asking for flowers, Furutan’s family asked people to donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The link to the donation page can be found here .

    A GoFundMe page was set up to help Gold’s family pay for funeral expenses.

    The students’ deaths come during national suicide prevention month . A suicide and crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day to anyone in need of support and can be reached by dialing 988.

    Tony Kurzweil and Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 93
    Add a Comment
    Mark GOGO Gomez
    3h ago
    That's the IE for you! Felony Flats is what I like to call it.
    Anon
    14h ago
    WTF IS GOING ON AT LOS OSOS?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ star dies after stabbing
    KTLA4 days ago
    Woman loses thousands after writing check to individual, thinking it was her credit card company
    KTLA6 days ago
    2 gang members shot in South Gate, 1 dead: LASD
    KTLA2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO6 days ago
    Police body-cam shows woman fatally attacked by son in Southern California
    KTLA5 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Bruce Willis' Brave Goodbye: Dementia-Hit 'Die Hard' Actor Fighting to Enjoy Sun in Public — But Needs Squad of Bodyguards to 'Shield him from Public'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Mafia member on death row fatally beaten at California prison
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Jennifer Aniston’s Home Swarmed by Police After Suicidal Claims: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve This’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Couple found dead in suspected Inland Empire murder-suicide
    KTLA7 days ago
    Family searching for Southern California teen missing for weeks
    KTLA4 days ago
    Southern California man convicted of molesting young girls
    KTLA3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    New Footage Shows California Cop Brutally Punching Man Who Had Just Been Shot to Death
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Utah mother raises over $750K for her own funeral after terminal cancer diagnosis
    KTLA2 days ago
    Inmate imprisoned for murder is beaten and killed by other inmates at California prison
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    Police investigate Valley shooting that killed a 19-year-old
    KTLA14 hours ago
    Kanye West officially sells crumbling Malibu mansion at a $36m loss after stripping and trashing beachside property
    The US Sun3 days ago
    California Sen. Catherine Blakespear on why a second plastic bag ban is needed
    KTLA1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Woman has ‘miracle’ baby after husband’s tragic death on honeymoon
    KTLA1 day ago
    School advisor, who was working with students who need short or long-term academic support, abused her ‘position of responsibility and trust to gain students’ trust only to begin inappropriate lndecent relationships with them’; charged
    Shreveport Magazine3 days ago
    Federal Agents Unearth Disturbing Evidence in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties
    digitalchew.com3 days ago
    SNAP increases – and changes to who qualifies – take effect Oct. 1
    KTLA2 days ago
    Drone footage captures explosion in San Pedro after big rig overturns
    KTLA3 days ago
    There will soon be 1 Kmart left in the States — but it’s not like the stores you remember
    KTLA1 day ago
    5-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Mountain Lion in California
    snowbrains.com4 days ago
    Menifee prowler arrested for first-degree burglary
    KNX 1070 News Radio2 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy