Fire damages historical museum in Pomona

Fire crews were dispatched to a historical building in Pomona after it caught fire overnight.

Preliminary information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicates that units were called to the Historical Society of Pomona Valley , located at 585 East Holt Avenue in Pomona, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The two-story building, which includes a museum housing historical artifacts that showcase the history of the Pomona Valley, was well-involved in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Video from the scene shows most of the flames coming from the second floor of the wooden structure, which is over 100 years old.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and extinguish it in about half an hour. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at the Pomona Historical Society building on Sept. 28, 2024. (KNN)





The front of the building was damaged by the fire, but the extent of the damage to the interior and artifacts is not yet known.

Authorities confirmed that the building was not yellow- or red-tagged. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

Founded in 1916, the Pomona Historical Society protects and preserves artifacts, historic sites and documents to showcase the history of the area.

Among the facilities operated by the Pomona Historical Society are the Pomona Ebell Museum of History, the Adobe de Palomares, the Casa Primera de Palomares, the Barbara Greenwood Kindergarten, the Phillips Mansion, the Currier Mansion and the Spadra Cemetery.

It is unclear when or if the museum will reopen.

