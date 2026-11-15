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Hondo Rodeo Fest offering free Sunday tickets to Friday ticket holders who missed Tim McGraw
By DOUGLAS SANTO,4 days ago
The Hondo Rodeo Fest is offering free tickets to Sunday’s event to those who had tickets to Friday’s session and missed country music artist Tim McGraw at Chase Field. McGraw was scheduled, along with Miranda Lambert, to perform during Friday’s event after the rodeo concluded but was unable to make it due to a Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop.