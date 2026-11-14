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Banner Health generates $25.3 billion, supports 120,000 jobs for Arizona
By DYLAN KANE,2 days ago
Banner Health generated $25.3 billion in annual economic output for Arizona, supporting approximately 120,000 jobs across the state, according to an independent economic analysis released Wednesday. The report, conducted by Arizona-based Rounds Consulting Group, found that Banner Health — the state’s largest private employer — also generated $10.1 billion in...
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