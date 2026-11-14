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Scottsdale church spends $10M on 3rd property acquired in five years
By HELENA WEGNER/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL,13 days ago
A north Scottsdale church is continuing to expand after recently buying its third property in the past five years, bringing its total investment to nearly $30 million. Illuminate Community Church acquired a 3.65-acre parcel of land at 17600 N. Perimeter Drive on Nov. 2 for $10 million from Finish Line Arizona LLC, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. The nondenominational Christian church made a $3 million down payment and financed $7 million through Cass Commercial Bank.
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