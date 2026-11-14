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Tim McGraw not able to make performance at Hondo Rodeo Fest due to FAA ground stop
By KYLIE WERNER,12 days ago
Tim McGraw was not able to perform at the Hondo Rodeo Fest on Friday night due to travel issues caused by the nationwide ground stop issued earlier in the day. The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights around the country Friday afternoon after a communications issue affected the 22 regional centers that direct planes between airports nationwide, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The stop was lifted and departures were able to resume at 6:15 p.m. MST.
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