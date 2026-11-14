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Teen dies a day after getting hit by car while crossing street in west Phoenix
By KYLIE WERNER,12 days ago
A 14-year-old died Thursday from injuries they sustained after being hit by a car while crossing a street in west Phoenix the day before, authorities said. Officers were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for an accident involving two pedestrians, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
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