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FAA lifts hourslong ground stop that halted all flights around US
By DAVID IVERSEN,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted an hourslong, nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems, allowing departures around the country to resume. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters during a news conference at the White House that the airspace reopened at 6:15 p.m. MST. The stop was originally issued Friday afternoon...