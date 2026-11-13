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FAA ground stop halts all US departures until further notice
By DAVID IVERSEN,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights in the United States on Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, citing “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns. Flights will remain grounded until further notice, according to an FAA advisory. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a...