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New report provides insight into how Arizona firefighter, 3 colleagues were killed while battling Knowles Fire in Colorado
By KEVIN STONE,10 days ago
The U.S. Interior Department released a report Thursday detailing the findings of an in-depth investigation into how a wildfire in western Colorado took the lives of an Arizona firefighter and three of his crewmates earlier this year. The interagency investigation examined how Nick Hutcherson, who is from Glendale, Arizona, and...
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