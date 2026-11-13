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Trooper clocks driver at 170 mph on Tempe freeway, DPS says
By DAVID IVERSEN,9 days ago
A driver was arrested Monday after a state trooper clocked his car at 170 mph in a 65 mph zone on Loop 202 in Tempe, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The trooper used a radar gun to clock the gray 2023 BMW M2 near Sky Harbor Boulevard as it sped past other traffic, according to DPS. The trooper followed it with help from the agency’s Traffic Operations Center and saw the car cut across every lane in one motion to take the McClintock Drive exit.
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