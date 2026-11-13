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ICE raids drove Latino voters to fight back at the ballot box, says Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz
By SERENA O'SULLIVAN,9 days ago
State Sen. Analise Ortiz said Latino voters turned anger over immigration raids into political action, helping fuel the Democratic wave in the Nov. 3 midterm election. “We have to look at the rebuke from the Latino community when it comes to immigration,” Ortiz said Wednesday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos.
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