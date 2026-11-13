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Phoenix police officers shoot at and wound woman armed with handgun in Maryvale
By KEVIN STONE,8 days ago
A Phoenix police officer shot and wounded a woman armed with a handgun Wednesday night after another officer deployed a less-lethal launcher, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun near 73rd and Sells drives, between Indian School and Camelback roads in Maryvale, about 7:15 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
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