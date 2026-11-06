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ADOT repairing SR 89A through Oak Creek Canyon as closure continues
By KYLIE WERNER,7 days ago
State Route 89A remains closed in northern Arizona as crews continue to repair sections damaged by flooding caused by potent storms over the weekend. The highway closed Sunday after heavy rainfall caused Oak Creek to exceed flood stage and erode portions of the roadway, expose guardrail support and damage other parts of the infrastructure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
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