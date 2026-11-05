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Karrin Taylor Robson says Arizona Republicans paid the price for overlooking moderate voters
By SERENA O'SULLIVAN,6 days ago
Republicans failed to connect with voters in the middle, Karrin Taylor Robson said Wednesday, arguing that frustration with political division and everyday financial pressures drove election losses deeper than she expected. Taylor Robson, who dropped out of the Republican primary to improve U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs’ chances, told KTAR News...
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