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Crystalyne Curley claims victory in Navajo presidential election, poised to make history as first female president
By DAVID IVERSEN,6 days ago
Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley is set to become the tribe’s first female president. Unofficial results released Thursday by the Navajo Election Administration show Curley narrowly defeating attorney Justin Jones, who is refusing to concede. Curley and running mate Christopher Deschene received 32,094 votes, or 50.9%. Jones and...
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