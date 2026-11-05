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Democratic leaders call for changes to ESA program after taking control of Legislature
By SHIRA TANZER,6 days ago
Democratic leaders are calling for changes to Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program after their party took control of the state Legislature in the midterm election. Newly reelected Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed the school voucher program in her victory speech Wednesday night, saying education is one of her...
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