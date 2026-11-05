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Amish Shah vows to ‘fight like hell’ for Arizona water, seeks end to ‘political toxicity’ after flipping CD1
By SERENA O'SULLIVAN,4 days ago
After flipping Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Amish Shah said he feels honored and humbled that voters put their trust in him. “I will try my best to keep that trust sacred,” Shah told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday in his first media interview since declaring victory Wednesday.
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