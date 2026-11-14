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Paris District Road Report for November 16, 2026
By Matt Janson,2 days ago
November 14, 2026 – Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Franklin, Delta, Lamar, Red River, Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting November 16, 2026. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.