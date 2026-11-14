undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senior Center COOR Dawna Pryor Had A Second Cup Of Coffee With John Mark Dempsey Recently
By Matt Janson,12 days ago
November 14, 2026 – Dawna Pryor, Coordinator of the Sulphur Springs, Texas, Senior Citizens Activity Center, guested on KSST’s A Second Cup Of Coffee With John Mark Dempsey, November 10th, 2026. While on the program, Dawna and John Mark chatted about the upcoming Thanksgiving Supper the Senior Center is hosting November 20th, 2026, a Christmas Tree decorating party planned for November 25th, 2026, at the Senior Center, a Chili Cook Off planned for December 4th, 2026, and so much more. Be sure to check out this informative episode below and learn what’s happening at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Activity Center.