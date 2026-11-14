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Belle Edwards
By KSST Webmaster,11 days ago
Graveside service for Belle Edwards, age 87, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro, Texas, with Nub Brown officiating and Johnny Edwards, Jr., Brandon Gowin, Cody Edwards, Shawn Edwards, Sammy Edwards, Kaleb Edwards, Eli Edwards, and David Wall serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service. Mrs. Edwards passed away at UT Health Quitman in Quitman, Texas, on Thursday, November 12, 2026.