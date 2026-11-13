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Detrayan Bell
By KSST Webmaster,4 days ago
Detrayan Bell was born on June 15, 2002, to Willie and Trescina Bell in Fort Worth, Texas. He passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Detrayan was a fighter. He was born with Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, a rare condition that affects one in fifteen thousand births, causing enlarged organs, along with Cerebral Palsy and lung disease. Despite the odds, he learned how to walk, speak a few words, learn sign language, and enjoyed time with family and friends. He proved everyone wrong who counted him out before he was a year old based on the life expectancy of this rare condition. No matter what came against him, he would look at us and, in his own way, let us know that he was alright. He was twenty-four years old and a trooper right to the end. He loved to travel, watch big trucks go by, and watch his favorite shows. We lost a very special person.