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Learn About Christmas in the Park on This Episode of KSST’s A Second Cup Of Coffee With John Mark Dempsey
By Matt Janson,8 days ago
November 5, 2026 – On this episode of A Second Cup Of Coffee With John Mark Dempsey, John Mark sat down with local historian, Rick Wilson. John Mark and Rick chatted about the upcoming Christmas in the Park, planned for November 28th and December 5th, 2026. Be sure to check out this interesting segment and learn what’s underway to prepare for this year’s Christmas in the Park, what type of entertainment is planned for this annual Holiday event, and find out what types of food will be available this year. Don’t miss this episode.