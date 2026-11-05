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Dustin Brumfield
By KSST Webmaster,3 days ago
Funeral service for Dustin Brumfield, age 58, of Texarkana, Arkansas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Sterling Cemetery with Joshua Cockrum, Jordan Cockrum, Jacob Ball, Jessie Hooker, Charlie Brumfield, and Daniel Stanberry serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Brumfield passed away at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.