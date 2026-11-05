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Texas Parks and Wildlife Enforces Annual 6-Week Southern Flounder Pause to Protect Spawning Population
By KSST Webmaster,2 days ago
November 3, 2026 – AUSTIN, Texas — As cooler autumn air sweeps down the Texas coast and triggers the instinctual offshore migration of the state’s prized flatfish, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) officials have officially slammed the brakes on the harvest. The state’s mandatory six-week southern...