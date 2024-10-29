Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSNT News

    Rollover crash on Highway 24 in Topeka

    By Colter Robinson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6Cpc_0wQt6ap100

    Update 9:30 a.m.: At 6:22 a.m. a 48-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado east on Highway 24 exiting onto the northwest US-75 highway ramp. The driver went off the road and overcorrected, crossing the exit ramp and rolling the truck. The truck struck an electrical box sparking a small grass fire that was extinguished by deputies. No injuries were reported.

    TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – First responders are at the scene of a rollover crash on the Highway 24 exit ramp onto Highway 75 in Topeka.

    The crash was called in at 6:23 a.m. Roadside accident alert signs were posted before the crash scene on Highway 24. Traffic is restricted but not closed down.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3wLR_0wQt6ap100
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNZgb_0wQt6ap100
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGxJD_0wQt6ap100

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

    For more local news, click here . Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts . Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Related Search

    Highway accidentsTopeka newsTraffic SafetyHighway 75Vehicle rolloversCar accident

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KSNT News1 day ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    KSNT News2 days ago
    NWS issues tornado watch for eastern Kansas
    KSNT News17 hours ago
    Police investigate homicide in north Topeka
    KSNT News14 hours ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Topeka Zoo closes early due to storms
    KSNT News14 hours ago
    Severe weather outlook for NE Kansas
    KSNT News22 hours ago
    Walter Menninger shares memories of Dr. Roy Menninger with 27 News
    KSNT News19 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KSNT News1 day ago
    ‘He protected her’: Dog badly burned while shielding other dog in New Mexico fire
    KSNT News2 days ago
    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Saline County needs help paying for DNA testing, identifying remains
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Topeka burger restaurant closes for the last time
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Kansans warned of increased wildfire danger due to high winds, dry conditions
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Police investigate attempted first degree murder case in Manhattan
    KSNT News20 hours ago
    Over 40% of Kansans don’t have enough in savings: survey
    KSNT News19 hours ago
    Topeka braces for severe weather Wednesday
    KSNT News18 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KSNT News4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    KSNT News15 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    KHP identifies woman who died after fleeing van hit her car
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Residents forced to evacuate amid ‘complete blackout conditions’ due to wildfire in Jackson County
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    KSNT News23 hours ago
    Lottery warning to check Powerball tickets for unclaimed $100,000 prize and it was bought at a gas station
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    KSNT News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy