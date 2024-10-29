Rollover crash on Highway 24 in Topeka

Update 9:30 a.m.: At 6:22 a.m. a 48-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado east on Highway 24 exiting onto the northwest US-75 highway ramp. The driver went off the road and overcorrected, crossing the exit ramp and rolling the truck. The truck struck an electrical box sparking a small grass fire that was extinguished by deputies. No injuries were reported.

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – First responders are at the scene of a rollover crash on the Highway 24 exit ramp onto Highway 75 in Topeka.

The crash was called in at 6:23 a.m. Roadside accident alert signs were posted before the crash scene on Highway 24. Traffic is restricted but not closed down.







