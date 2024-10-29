Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSNT News

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMG7w_0wQt60KE00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia ethicsRacism in mediaRyan GirduskyPolitical commentators

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KSNT News1 day ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Parents arrested after toddler was ‘unlawfully buried’ in California
    KSNT News20 hours ago
    WWE Raw Star Announces Cancer Battle, Relinquishes Title
    TV Grapevine2 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    KSNT News2 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Severe storms possible for Wednesday afternoon and early evening
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Walter Menninger shares memories of Dr. Roy Menninger with 27 News
    KSNT News19 hours ago
    Starbucks discontinuing olive oil coffee that sparked side effect complaints
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Marines continue to make female infantry officers, with little fanfare
    Military Times2 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Saline County needs help paying for DNA testing, identifying remains
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Topeka burger restaurant closes for the last time
    KSNT News2 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    KSNT News15 hours ago
    Police investigate attempted first degree murder case in Manhattan
    KSNT News20 hours ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    KSNT News19 hours ago
    Junction City woman dares others to get out and dream big
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    KSNT News2 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Over 40% of Kansans don’t have enough in savings: survey
    KSNT News19 hours ago
    Artismo Gallery and Bistro talks about move up the street
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    KSNT News23 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Free Halloween costume photo day for children coming soon to the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Tyler Perry Allegedly Once Fired An Actress For Making A Crew Member Cry Over An Incorrect Food Order
    thejasminebrand.com3 days ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    KSNT News18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy