    Arab Shriners preview weekend Octoberfest Dance

    By Colter Robinson,

    1 days ago

    TOPEKA (KTMJ) – John Sidwell with the Arab Shriners joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to talk about the Octoberfest Dance coming to Topeka this weekend.

    This weekend Delta Haze, a 70s and 80s-themed rock band, will play at the Shrine. The event will be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at 1305 South Kansas Avenue. Tickets will cost $10 at the door.

    To learn more about the Arab Shriners, click here . You can watch the full interview in the video above.

