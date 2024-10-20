Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSNT News

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RD4tC_0wEmCgeh00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    KSNT News3 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    KSNT News2 days ago
    City receives three brokerage proposals for Hotel Topeka
    KSNT News2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Dollar General Market to hold grand opening in Silver Lake
    KSNT News4 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KSNT News2 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KSNT News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KSNT News1 day ago
    A few showers and storms tonight followed by a hot day tomorrow
    KSNT News23 hours ago
    80s again this afternoon, rain returns Thursday
    KSNT News6 hours ago
    Biologists say increase in military activity is pushing Fort Riley elk to explore more of Kansas
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Strongest 12-year-old in the world calls Topeka home
    KSNT News16 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    KSNT News23 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    KSNT News2 days ago
    RCPD report one injured in Manhattan shooting
    KSNT News1 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    KSNT News2 days ago
    $200,000 jackpot prize hit in Kansas Lottery game
    KSNT News3 hours ago
    USDA looks to hire firefighters for 2025 season in Kansas
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    KSNT News2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KSNT News18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy