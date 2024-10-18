$650k going to rural Kansas communities for renewable energy

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Seven Kansas communities have been selected to receive over $650,000 as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant program.

“With this program Kansas farmers and rural business owners can expand their operations while lowering energy costs,” USDA Rural Development Kansas Director Christy Davis said. “These grants will support rural communities with clean energy production and improved efficiency.”

The projects are being funded through the fifth round of the ReConnect Program. The program is intended to improve high-speed internet infrastructure for rural, remote and underserved communities.

Here’s where:

Atchison $98,764 to the Berger Company To build a 68-kilowatt solar system that is estimated to produce enough energy to power eight homes.

Osage City $131,950 to Controlled Environmental Warehousing, LLC To build a 144 kW solar system that is estimated to produce enough energy to power 18 homes.

Paola $78,801 to Sutherland Family Limited Partnership To build a 44.8 kW solar system that is estimated to produce enough energy to power five homes.

Tonganoxie $48,208 to Brothers Market 5 Inc. To purchase and install LED lighting at the grocery store. The investment is expected to save enough electricity to power nine homes.

WaKeeney $95,037 to Malay’s Market To purchase and install new refrigeration equipment and LED lighting. The investment is expected to save $8,947 per year and save enough electricity to power nine homes.

Quinter $135,297 to Quinter Area Hospitality Group LLC To purchase and install a 79 kW solar system that is expected to produce enough electricity to power 12 homes.

Hutchison $65,201 to Advance Termite and Pest Control Inc. To install a solar system estimated to replace enough energy to power four homes.



