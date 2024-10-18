Groundbreaking set for new Kansas State Emergency Operations Center

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the groundbreaking of a new State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) will hold the groundbreaking at the State Defense Building at 2800 SW Topeka Boulevard at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22. Several KDEM officials will attend the groundbreaking.

“The health and safety of all Kansans is our highest priority,” Kelly said. “These improvements will strengthen the work of our emergency management personnel in partnership with all 105 Kansas counties.”

The $21 million project is being partially funded through the federal American Rescue Act of 2021. It will renovate 53,000 square feet of the State Defense Building, which was built in 1970.

“Working as part of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management requires meeting state disasters and emergencies head-on, often for weeks, months and sometimes years,” said Major General Michael Venerdi. “Everyone in the division takes that responsibility seriously and this new addition will help them carry out that mission with more speed and efficiency in the aftermath of a disaster.”

