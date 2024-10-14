Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSNT News

    Bath and Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXcAC_0w6CilIx00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath and Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath and Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath and Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Sam’s Club opening location in Texas, but there’s no checkout lanes
    KSNT News3 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    KSNT News2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KSNT News8 hours ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    KSNT News13 hours ago
    One hospitalized after Emporia structure fire
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Annual report shows rise in child fentanyl deaths in Kansas
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Daughter of Wendy Rose holds out hope as search for missing hiker continues in Alabama forest
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    KSNT News16 hours ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    KSNT News6 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    16-year-old seriously injured in Jefferson Co. crash
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    KSNT News13 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    KSNT News7 hours ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KSNT News17 hours ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    KSNT News1 day ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    KSNT News1 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    KSNT News2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy