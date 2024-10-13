Open in App
    Feeling more like fall for Sunday

    By Gabriella Gomez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGfCX_0w5A7tKe00

    W hat We’re Tracking

    • Cooling down Sunday
    • Continuing to stay dry
    • Frosty mornings possible this week

    Mostly clear and chilly this morning after a cold front moved through last night. North breezes are light to start out and temperatures are in t he lower 50s and upper 40s.

    Highs look to drop almost 20 degrees for Sunday afternoon as we top out in the lower 70s. Expect sunshine and breezy conditions to wrap up the weekend with winds from the north at 15-20 mph. By Monday temperatures will likely stay in the middle 60s. As the cooler air builds in, morning temperatures will be dropping into the 30s for the first half of the week.

    Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s with a south wind by the end of the week. A slight chance for showers on Saturday as another front pushes through.

    KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

