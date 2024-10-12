Another hot day Saturday before cooler air arrives Sunday

W hat We’re Tracking

Record high temperatures Saturday

Cooling down Sunday

Continuing to stay dry

Another pleasant start this morning, although above average, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s yet again. After a warm past couple of days, today should be the last ‘hot’ day with this late summer time heat.

Highs will hang out in the lower to middle 90s later this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. These will be near record high temperatures. Luckily, we are tracking a nice cold front that will knock temperatures down by Sunday. This cold front moves in dry, though, as it does not bring any rain chances with it.

We may see highs drop almost 20 degrees for Sunday afternoon as we top out in the low 70s. Expect sunshine and breezy conditions to wrap up the weekend with winds from the North at 15-20 mph. By Monday we could struggle out of the upper 60s. It’s possible we even see low dropping into the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Our dry spell does continue over the next 7 days, at least. Unfortunately, not looking good for current drought conditions across our area.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

