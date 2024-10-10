Patrick Mahomes trash talks former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter in suite at Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals and his passion for the team was on full display Wednesday.

The Chiefs are on their bye week and Mahomes seems to be taking full advantage of the time off.

Mahomes attended Game 3 of the ALDS when the Royals took on Yankees with the series tied at 1-1.

During the game, he was in a suite with family and some friends, most notably former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter, who is a Yankees fan and was decked out in Yankees gear.

The Royals went into the bottom of the fifth inning down 2-0, and when the Royals tied up the game later in the inning after a Michael Massey triple, Mahomes swiftly found his way over to Dieter, going up to his face, taunting him and talking trash.

But Dieter would end up getting the last laugh after Yankees ended up winning 3-2 and taking a 2-1 lead in the series thanks to a Giancarlo Stanton home run.

Baseball runs in Mahomes blood as his father Patrick Mahomes Sr. pitched 11 seasons in the MLB. Mahomes Jr. also played baseball at Texas Tech and was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

As for the Royals, they will look to keep their season alive tomorrow in Game 4 of the ALDS at 7:08 p.m.

You can see the full video of Mahomes taunting Dieter here.

