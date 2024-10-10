Open in App
    Patrick Mahomes trash talks former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter in suite at Royals game

    By Jared Bush,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX3UQ_0w1lJjdc00

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals and his passion for the team was on full display Wednesday.

    The Chiefs are on their bye week and Mahomes seems to be taking full advantage of the time off.

    Mahomes attended Game 3 of the ALDS when the Royals took on Yankees with the series tied at 1-1.

    During the game, he was in a suite with family and some friends, most notably former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter, who is a Yankees fan and was decked out in Yankees gear.

    The Royals went into the bottom of the fifth inning down 2-0, and when the Royals tied up the game later in the inning after a Michael Massey triple, Mahomes swiftly found his way over to Dieter, going up to his face, taunting him and talking trash.

    But Dieter would end up getting the last laugh after Yankees ended up winning 3-2 and taking a 2-1 lead in the series thanks to a Giancarlo Stanton home run.

    Baseball runs in Mahomes blood as his father Patrick Mahomes Sr. pitched 11 seasons in the MLB. Mahomes Jr. also played baseball at Texas Tech and was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

    Arrowhead ranked as best stadium in national survey

    As for the Royals, they will look to keep their season alive tomorrow in Game 4 of the ALDS at 7:08 p.m.

    You can see the full video of Mahomes taunting Dieter here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

