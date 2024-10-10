K-State discusses student enrollment and recruitment

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – K-State Director of Student Services Recruitment and Admission, Holly Gerke, joined the 27 News morning show to discuss enrollment, recruitment and prospective Wildcats.

Gerke discussed the application process as high schoolers get ready to send college applications. She said K-State’s application window opened in July and the university has rolling admissions. She reminds potential applicants they can apply for free on Kansas Apply Free days from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.

Gerke said K-State had made some modifications to how they conduct campus visits. She encourages applicants to meet with academic departments or professors to find out where they fit.

“We’ve changed some of our models with campus visits and how we’re bringing students on campus, as well as putting as many people out recruiting as we can,” Gerke said.

