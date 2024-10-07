Fatal Topeka house fire deemed homicide by investigators

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Investigators have discovered a house fire Sunday evening in central Topeka is now considered a homicide.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) shared in a news release that a fatal house fire Sunday evening was intentionally set. According to the news release, the victim is an adult male. Once next of kin is notified, TFD will announce the identification of the victim. The incident is being investigated as a homicide by TFD, with the Topeka Police Department assisting.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, TFD responded to reports of a house fire in central Topeka. First responders arrived at the 1600 block of SW Buchanan Street to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story residence.

After performing a search, firefighters found one individual upstairs who was pronounced deceased.

