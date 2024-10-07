Open in App
    Fatal Topeka house fire deemed homicide by investigators

    By Alyssa Storm,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnXjy_0vxzRbf600

    TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Investigators have discovered a house fire Sunday evening in central Topeka is now considered a homicide.

    The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) shared in a news release that a fatal house fire Sunday evening was intentionally set. According to the news release, the victim is an adult male. Once next of kin is notified, TFD will announce the identification of the victim. The incident is being investigated as a homicide by TFD, with the Topeka Police Department assisting.

    ‘Suspicious device’ on Ratone Street was identified by RCPD

    Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, TFD responded to reports of a house fire in central Topeka. First responders arrived at the 1600 block of SW Buchanan Street to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story residence.

    After performing a search, firefighters found one individual upstairs who was pronounced deceased.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lisa Ernzen
    1d ago
    RIP 🙏🙏
    View all comments
