Topeka drivers warned to expect traffic jams for road work at Huntoon and Wanamaker

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – City workers will be focusing their efforts on repairing a section of road near a busy intersection in west Topeka which is set to last for weeks.

Robert Bidwell with the City of Topeka shared in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 3 that work crews will be repairing a section of deteriorating pavement on Southwest Huntoon Street just east of Wanamaker Road starting Monday, Oct. 7. Drivers on Huntoon will need to make use of one lane only in each direction with some turns being prevented while this work is underway.

Workers in phase one of the project will reconstruct the inside lanes of Huntoon Street. Traffic will be moved to the outside lanes with left turns from westbound Huntoon to southbound Wanamaker being prevented during this time. Phase one is slated to end in October.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

Bidwell said phase two will focus on reconstructing the outside lanes on Huntoon. Drivers will be moved to the inside lanes for this phase. Traffic will be unable to turn right from northbound Wanamaker Road to eastbound Huntoon. Workers are set to finish this phase by Nov. 22.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

“This is a heavily travelled intersection,” Bidwell said. “Traffic is anticipated to back up in the area during construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize other routes to avoid the area, if possible.”

For more local news, click here . Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts . Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here .

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.