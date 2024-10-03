Open in App
    • KSNT News

    Topeka drivers warned to expect traffic jams for road work at Huntoon and Wanamaker

    By Matthew Self,

    2 days ago

    TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – City workers will be focusing their efforts on repairing a section of road near a busy intersection in west Topeka which is set to last for weeks.

    Robert Bidwell with the City of Topeka shared in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 3 that work crews will be repairing a section of deteriorating pavement on Southwest Huntoon Street just east of Wanamaker Road starting Monday, Oct. 7. Drivers on Huntoon will need to make use of one lane only in each direction with some turns being prevented while this work is underway.

    Workers in phase one of the project will reconstruct the inside lanes of Huntoon Street. Traffic will be moved to the outside lanes with left turns from westbound Huntoon to southbound Wanamaker being prevented during this time. Phase one is slated to end in October.

    (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

    Bidwell said phase two will focus on reconstructing the outside lanes on Huntoon. Drivers will be moved to the inside lanes for this phase. Traffic will be unable to turn right from northbound Wanamaker Road to eastbound Huntoon. Workers are set to finish this phase by Nov. 22.

    (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

    “This is a heavily travelled intersection,” Bidwell said. “Traffic is anticipated to back up in the area during construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize other routes to avoid the area, if possible.”

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bill Jamerson
    1d ago
    be nice if they would finish the projects they have all over town before starting more
    View all comments
